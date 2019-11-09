By FAITH NYAMAI

The Anti-Counterfeit Authority on Saturday nabbed a huge consignment of counterfeit secondary school books in Namanga.

The set books and other goods were being smuggled into Kenya from Tanzania.

Mr Abdi Hussein, an official at the agency, said the goods valued at Sh22,115,880 were intercepted in buses at Namanga, a border crossing point in Kajiado

The officials said they seized the following books:

The Pearl, published by New Longman Literature - 8,736

The Inheritance, published by Longhorn - 6,720

A Doll’s House, published by the East Africa Educational Publisher - 16,200

Memories We Lost, published by Moran - 4,800

They goods also included assorted shoes. The shoes brands included, Nike, Gucci, Fila and Adidas.