One dead, 3 injured as vehicle rolls at Soysambu Conservancy

Saturday July 6 2019

Safari Rally accident

The wreckage of the vehicle that rolled in Soysambu on July 6, 2019, leaving one person dead and three injured. PHOTO | MARGARET MAINA | NATION MEDIA GROUP 

MARGARET W. MAINA
By MARGARET W. MAINA
One person died while three were injured on Saturday when their vehicle rolled several times as they left the Soysambu Conservancy.

Gilgil base commander Robert Mugo confirmed the report, saying the vehicle rolled several times as the four Safari Rally spectators left the conservancy.

The accident took place after the day's activities, he said.

First responders included officials of the Kenya Red Cross Society, whose ambulances were pictured at the scene.

Safari Rally accident

The wreckage of the vehicle that rolled in Soysambu on July 6, 2019, leaving one person dead and three injured. PHOTO | MARGARET MAINA | NATION MEDIA GROUP

Safari Rally accident

Ambulances are pictured in Soysambu on July 6, 2019, following an accident that left one person dead and three injured. PHOTO | MARAGARET MAINA | NATION MEDIA GROUP

