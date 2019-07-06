By MARGARET W. MAINA

More by this Author

One person died while three were injured on Saturday when their vehicle rolled several times as they left the Soysambu Conservancy.

Gilgil base commander Robert Mugo confirmed the report, saying the vehicle rolled several times as the four Safari Rally spectators left the conservancy.

The accident took place after the day's activities, he said.

First responders included officials of the Kenya Red Cross Society, whose ambulances were pictured at the scene.

The wreckage of the vehicle that rolled in Soysambu on July 6, 2019, leaving one person dead and three injured. PHOTO | MARGARET MAINA | NATION MEDIA GROUP