One on one with Senate Speaker Kenneth Lusaka

This week, Senate Speaker Kenneth Lusaka responds to your questions:

1. Last year, there was a heated exchange between the National Assembly and the Senate over who has the final say before any bill touching on the counties is signed into law by the president. The debate was never entirely concluded. What are you doing to settle this matter once and for all? Bernard Lipesa Chetambe, Nairobi

There has never been any debate as to who has the final say if a bill concerns counties. The position is that before any of the two Houses consider a bill, there must be concurrence on whether it concerns counties.

The best way to avoid this is just to ensure that the provisions of Article 110(3) on concurrence are adhered to by both Houses: “Before either House considers a bill, the Speakers of the National Assembly and Senate shall jointly resolve any question as to whether it is a bill concerning counties and, if it is, whether it is a special or an ordinary bill.”

2. Apart from representation and legislation, the Senate oversights counties. One of the most painful realities emanating from most of our counties at the moment is the issue of unpaid bills. This is a matter the President has spoken about and the Treasury Cabinet Secretary has tried to push them to pay. The suffering of small-scale traders in these counties is now unbearable. How can the Senate intervene to help sort out the issue? Komen Moris, Eldoret

The matter of pending bills is best discussed from the perspective of the cause.

They largely arise due to counties’ overestimation of their own source of revenue, which in turn leads to budget deficits.

In line with Section 96(3) of the Public Finance Management (PFM) Act, the National Treasury, Office of the Auditor-General, and the Controller of Budget did a special audit to assess the status of the county governments’ pending bills.

This special audit report indicated that out of Sh88.98 billion pending bills presented for audit to the Office of the Auditor-General, bills amounting to Sh51.2 billion (58 per cent) were reported as payable while Sh37.7 billion (42 per cent) lacked sufficient documentation to support services rendered or work done and, therefore, were not recommended for payment.

Further, the Intergovernmental Budget and Economic Council (IBEC) Kenya, through a resolution of June 18, 2019, instructed all the county governments to establish Pending Bills Committees to verify the bills.

Once verified, it was resolved that they should be prioritised and paid within this financial year, 2019/2020.

The Senate is working with the Office of the Controller of Budget to ensure counties meet the budget estimate submissions deadlines so that they are advised accordingly.

We must also differentiate between pending bills — services that were contracted without an attendant source of funds — and outstanding payments, which are simply rolled over from the previous year and need revoting.

The PFM Regime is different for counties as they are allowed to roll over unspent money to the new financial year.

3. In the last financial year, Kenyans were treated to lots of drama when the Senate and the National Assembly differed on the Division of Revenue Bill. Are Kenyans likely to be treated to the same in the 2020/2021 financial Year? What lessons did the Senate pick from the stalemate last year? Komen Moris, Eldoret

The extended delay in the passing of the Division of Revenue Bill indeed posed a threat to the implementation of the counties’ budgets for the financial year 2019/2020.

The consequences would have been grave on socio-economic activities of the people and excruciating on service delivery.

To this end, the Senate made a painful but patriotic decision to advise our negotiators in the then ongoing mediation process to agree to the allocation of the Sh316.5 billion as the equitable share of the nationally raised revenue to be allocated to the counties.

There is need for concerted effort by all actors to avert a similar stalemate in the future by ensuring that the pre-division negotiations are more intensive and wider consultations are made.

I also wish to state that institutional roles must be respected and not usurped at the drop of a hat.

The National Treasury must engage with the Commission on Revenue Allocation (CRA) to harmonise any deviations in recommendations before the budget proposals come to Parliament.

The provisions of Article 203(1) of the Constitution must be adhered to.

4. Could you comment on the recent impeachment of Kiambu Governor Ferdinand Waititu: whether we can expect more of that, the fairness of the process, what it was for you presiding over the impeachment, and how you were able to get a gazette notice out in record time shortly after the Senate voted? Brian Owoko, Machakos County

Impeachments are not initiated at the Senate. Ours is to examine the evidence from the prosecution — the County Assembly — and the defence, the county governor, and based on the evidence, uphold or overturn the impeachment.

It is, therefore, not in my place to say that we will expect more impeachments. The process does not begin with us as a House.

The process was transparent and fair. As you know, all Senate proceedings are held in front of live cameras and so the decision to go to plenary was made in front of live cameras as was the whole proceeding.

As a presiding officer of the Senate, I was not taking sides. My role was very simple, to moderate the prosecution, the defence, the cross examination, and the eventual vote.

I find it strange that you should seek my thoughts and comment on such a mundane matter as procedure.

The vote was taken, the ruling was made and the law demands that we send a communication to the county assembly and gazette the ruling.

Both were done expediently as we have always done. I wonder why it would be seen as unique that I was in my office at 10pm when the sitting ended at 9.21pm.

5. The Senate has so far twice moved its sittings from Nairobi to Uasin Gishu and Makueni counties. What have you learnt from holding the sittings outside Nairobi? When do you plan to hold sittings in other places, including Nakuru County, which is centrally located? Dan Murugu, Nakuru

The Senate represents the counties, and serves to protect the interests of the counties and their governments.

In recognition of this mandate, the Senate Business Committee, on March 13, 2018, resolved that a sitting of the Senate be held away from the traditional premises in Nairobi.

The specific objectives are: to give an opportunity to County Assembly Members and staff to learn and borrow best practices from the Senate; to promote the work and role of the Senate, and to highlight existing opportunities for people to get involved with a view of encouraging greater public engagement, and to develop and/or strengthen partnerships at the county level by creating interest among the public regarding the business of the Senate.

We have a deeper appreciation of the challenges that county assemblies have and seen more clearly the exact nexus that should exist between us and the assemblies.

Through our County Liaison Office, we have restructured our trainings for the assemblies staff to address these specific issues especially on oversight.

The choice of venue for the Senate Mashinani sittings are determined through a technical process and several factors are considered.

It is, therefore, not possible to predetermine where the next sitting will be or when we will sit in Nakuru County.

6. Sometime back, you were quoted saying that not being a lawyer, you were not sure you would make a good Speaker when President Uhuru Kenyatta told you he wanted you to be the Speaker. How are you going through the legal labyrinth, especially when it comes to the impeachment of a governor? Githuku Mungai, Nairobi

To a large extent I was thinking along the default lines of the previous office holders.

Parliament as a whole is a house of order and the Senate is not any different. I have been sufficiently guided by the Rules of Procedure of the House.

I must also say that the Senate has the most amazing and efficient technical bench in the Secretariat ably led by Clerk Jeremiah Nyegenye.

I am never short of wise counsel and guidance. Most senators are seasoned legislators and working together with them, and the leadership in particular, has given me immense comfort.

7. Devolution gave the youth hope that it would bring services closer to citizens, increase job opportunities and improve governance. Far from it as rampant corruption is compromising key gains of devolution. What is the Senate doing to tackle corruption in the counties? Raphael Obonyo, Nairobi

The role of the Senate in the new governance system, and particularly the link between the Senate and the devolved units, cannot be overemphasised as it is at the core of its existence.

The Senate and county governments face many challenges as they legislate and implement devolution.

Despite all these, I wish to say that as a Senate, we are dedicated to the success of devolved governance and assure Kenyans that we will not let them down.

We recognise the citizens’ passion for good governance and the attendant promise that devolution has delivered to our people.

Our oversight role enables us to summon anyone to appear and answer questions before any of our committees in furtherance of our investigative role.

We remain focused on ensuring that any money we send to counties horizontally is well accounted for.

I know the fields of gains for devolution is unstable, the expectations of society are unrealistic at times, and yet it is the gamechanger for this country in terms of development.