The former MP, her husband Kenga and 18 others are facing charges over alleged misappropriation of Sh48.9 million on a ghost school project in Kasarani, Nairobi.

By RICHARD MUNGUTI

More by this Author

The husband of former Kasarani MP Elizabeth Ongoro was on Friday accused in court of defrauding two suspects to aid their release from police custody.

A Nairobi court heard that Ferdinand Masha Kenga, who is facing Sh48.9 million graft case alongside his wife and 19 others, received money from two co-accused to aid their release from remand.

Speaking to the Nation, lawyer Martin Nguyo said Kenga received a total of Sh310,000 from the suspects.

Milimani Chief Magistrate Lawrence Mugambi, directed the two James Thomas Muruka Dola and Maurice Odhiambo Orongo, to report Kenga to the police for investigations and prosecution.

The court heard that the fraud occurred in November 2019.

Although the suspects parted with money to be aided to secure their freedom they are still languishing at the Industrial Area Remand Prison.

Advertisement

But Kenga’s lawyer objected to the request saying there is no formal application to the court over the allegations.

“The two co-accused persons are making serious allegations which are not backed up with any evidence,” Kenga’s lawyer told the court.