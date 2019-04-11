 Oscar Sudi escapes NCIC sting - Daily Nation
Oscar Sudi let off with warning after grilling over hate speech

Thursday April 11 2019

Kapsaret MP Oscar Sudi 

Kapseret MP Oscar Sudi during a burial in Kerotet, Uasin Gishu County, on March 12, 2019. PHOTO | JARED NYATAYA | NATION MEDIA GROUP 

In Summary

  • NCIC chief Hassan Mohamed said the politician issued a statement which "crossed the red line", breaching section 62 of the commission's Act.
  • But the commission felt Mr Sudi was remorseful and therefore issued him with a cessation notice; a warning, or a "yellow card", according to Mr Mohamed.
By BRIAN OKINDA
The National Cohesion and Integration Commission (NCIC) let off Kapseret MP Oscar Sudi with a warning against hate speech after he was grilled on Thursday.

The interrogation concerned remarks that NCIC Chief Executive Officer Hassan Mohamed said Mr Sudi issued two weeks ago.

Mr Mohamed said the politician issued a statement which "crossed the red line", breaching section 62 of the commission's Act.

But he noted that Mr Sudi "owned up to the statements and apologised" and that "he has consequently been tweeting the apology for the same".

The commission felt Mr Sudi was remorseful and therefore issued him with a cessation notice; a warning, or a "yellow card", according to Mr Mohamed.

As such, the chief executive said, stringent actions will be taken if the member of parliament repeats the mistake.

He ordered the legislator to stop talk targeting communities.

However, the MP said his statement did not target the entire community but one individual - Siaya Senator James Orengo - whom he was addressing.

He said he apologised before the summons by the NCIC.

“Sometimes as politicians, we tend to be carried away by our utterances and realise later on that we erred in our speeches,” he said.

