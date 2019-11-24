Ouko queries tourism board’s Sh28m pay in marketing deals

By SAMWEL OWINO

The auditor-general has questioned deals worth Sh28.9 million signed by Kenya Tourism Board (KTB) with various players in a bid to market the country.

In a report that Majority Leader Aden Duale tabled before the National Assembly, outgoing Auditor-General Edward Ouko says some of the deals signed did not even have the dates. In others, Mr Ouko said KTB paid out millions of shillings three months before the commencement of the contract.

In the first instance, the report has questioned Sh17,678,400 paid to Kenya Airways three months before a deal to advertise on KQ platforms began.

“The agreement was not dated by both parties. While the commencement of the contract as per the agreement was indicated as September 2017, out of the total amount paid of Sh27,764,000, Sh17,978,400 was invoiced on June 21, 2017, three months before the contract commencement date,” reads the audit report.

In another case, the agency paid Sh9,282,599 to Uganda Tourism Board and a further Sh11,317,142 to Rwanda Development Board and C.Liasides Exhibition Wise Ltd for design, construction, storage and disposal of an exhibition stand.

The payments were made in regard to the International Tourism Bourse (ITB) and the World Travel Market.

According to the report, the contract stipulated that payments would only be made upon receipt of an invoice by the project manager and to be completed upon the removal of the stand at the end of the two exhibitions — ITB and world travel market.

However, Mr Ouko says in the report that KTB paid all the amounts in full even before the commencement of the two forums.

The report indicates that the tourism board made the payments on February 15, 2018, while the events were scheduled for March 7 and 11, 2018, respectively.