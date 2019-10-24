By COLLINS OMULO

The government is set to construct a Bus Rapid Transport system along Outer Ring Road in Nairobi, whose dualling is almost complete.

The Kenya Urban Roads Authority (Kura) said it was discussing the project's financing with South Korea's Exim Bank.

Kura's Director-General Engineer Silas Kinoti said that though the BRT was not part of the original plan for the road, space was reserved in the median.

“It had been foreseen that the route will require the BRT but available resources were inadequate,” he said.

The director-general noted that the Sh10.12 billion project awarded to SinoHydro Tianjin Engineering Company Limited (STECOL), to upgrade the road from a single to a dual carriageway, was meant to increase its capacity to handle traffic in Eastlands.

The dualling of Outer Ring Road is 90 per cent complete, Mr Kinoti said, adding the remaining works will be completed in two months.

He said only three footbridges were still under construction and that they will be opened to the public on November 10. Four footbridges are in use.

The project launched by President Uhuru Kenyatta on January 22, 2015 faced numerous challenges including relocation of services, land acquisition and encroachment and was officially opened on July 28, 2017.

“During the launch, the President asked for [the project's] speedy realisation. We are glad it has come to fruition," the Kura boss said.

Mr Kinoti noted that following Taj Mall's demolition, the section was improved and will be put to use in November.

“[This resulted in improvements at the] junction at Ruaraka and traffic discipline, which will [result in] maximum efficiency,” he said.

The official also addressed construction of the New Wakulima Market, which is part of the project.

The work is 99 percent complete, he said, adding that water and power connections will be set up soon.

Kariobangi Market also benefited from the project, he said.

The project, financed through loans from the African Development Bank and government resources has seen the employment of at least 1,099 workers in the last four years.