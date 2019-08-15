By ANITA CHEPKOECH

Water Cabinet Secretary Simon Chelugui has warned that industries may be shut down in "radical plans" to improve the quality of water in Nairobi River following the Nation's #ToxicFlow exposé.

The plan, he said, will see tens of industries pay hefty penalties and others shut down.

Mr Chelugui said 4,404 pollutants have been found in the river.

He added that the ministry has developed a list of industries it will sanction.

"We are making a radical proposal to end this and it will be very painful to industries," the CS said.

He lauded the Nation's investigative reporting that details the dangers lurking in the waters.

Mr Chelugui said he has ordered Water Resources Management Authority (Warma) to step up conservation efforts with immediate effect.

#ToxicFlow

The Nation spend two months with a team of scientists and toxicology experts from the University of Nairobi tracing Nairobi River from its source at Ondiri Swamp in Kiambu County all the way down its 400-kilometre path through Athi River, Galana, Sabaki, and into the Indian Ocean in Malindi.

We collected 49 samples of water, fish vegetables, crabs and other aquatic animals from 10 points along the river. We tested these samples for the presence of 12 deadly heavy metals, pesticides and other chemicals.

The details are shocking.

Read the story of the river that was once a source of life for many residents in Nairobi and beyond and how it has turned into a river of death - a greasy, clammy and smelly sludge that is used downstream to grow food, drink and bathe.

