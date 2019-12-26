While lifting earlier orders on accounts belonging to CWSK, the court also directed the society to appoint two of its trustees to serve as signatories alongside Mr Marwa.

By MAUREEN KAKAH

Social Protection Principal Secretary Nelson Marwa has been ordered to act as a signatory to the Child Welfare Society of Kenya’s bank accounts.

The High Court Tuesday said for the sake of children under the society’s care, money in the accounts should be released to support them during the festive season.

While lifting earlier orders on accounts belonging to CWSK, the court also directed the society to appoint two of its trustees to serve as signatories alongside Mr Marwa.

However, Justice David Majanja said the society’s accounts at KCB and Equity banks can only be accessed up to January 13, 2020 and that the PS would be at liberty to appoint another person to represent him as a signatory.

“Having regard of the issues raised and to ensure that the rights of children under CWSK are protected, those accounts will strictly operate to take care of the needs of these youngsters,” Justice Majanja said.

Since the matter was first heard earlier in the day and the court had been told that parties in it could not agree on a way forward, the judge directed the PS to appear in court in the afternoon.

