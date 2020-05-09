By WALTER MENYA

After nine years without a substantive head at the Office of the Registrar of Political Parties (ORPP), the Public Service Commission (PSC) is hoping to fill the position soon.

In a newspaper advert on Friday, PSC invited applications for the four positions of registrar and three assistants. The deadline is May 21.

The positions are for a non-renewable term of six years. Those appointed to the positions will be in office during the 2022 General Election.

Since the enactment of the Political Parties Act in 2011, the ORPP has been headed by an acting registrar.

Ms Lucy Ndung’u, now a commissioner in the Commission on Administrative Justice, headed the ORPP from 2011 until 2018, a term two years longer than if she had been appointed substantively.

Since Ms Ndung’u left in August 2018, Ms Anne Nderitu has been the acting registrar.

She was seconded to the ORPP from the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission, where she was manager for electoral training.

Centre for Multiparty Democracy Executive Director Frankline Mukwanja blamed the major political players for the problem.

“They want someone to sit on the edge so that the person can do their bidding. This is a major democratic issue that we have to deal with,” he said.

FUNDING

The ORPP is charged with registering, regulating, monitoring, investigating and supervising political parties to ensure compliance with the Political Parties Act.

The registrar also administers the Political Parties Fund, which receives 0.3 per cent of the revenue collected by the national government.

In the current financial year, the office was allocated Sh1.2 billion, of which Sh871.2 million was to fund political parties.

The office has recently been at the centre of the intra-Jubilee wrangles over the change of the National Management Committee members.

Soon after the enactment of the Political Parties Act in 2011, the government tried to recruit a registrar and three assistants but the efforts were thwarted by Parliament’s Justice and Legal Affairs Committee — it could not agree on the appointment of a panel to lead the process.

The deputy leader of government business at that time, Amos Kimunya, accused the committee of erecting political roadblocks to the process.

“The issue is complex; every time we think we have resolved it, something new always comes up,” he said at the time.

After the recruitment was transferred to PSC, another attempt in 2012 came a cropper too when two civil society activists, Samson Ojiayo and Richard Mwenda, obtained court orders stopping the process.

Since then, and two General Elections down the line, there has been no attempt to fill the positions.