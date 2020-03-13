Coronavirus panic-buying leads to empty shelves in Nairobi
Friday March 13 2020
Panic shopping set in across Nairobi Friday afternoon after Kenya announced its first case of Covid-19, commonly referred to as coronavirus.
Posts and pictures of people panic-buying toiletries and foodstuffs proliferated on social media.
Following the rush by Nairobi residents to stockpile amid fears of spread of coronavirus, Tusker Mattresses Limited CEO Dan Githua issued a statement urging the public to be calm.
“Tuskys has this afternoon noticed a shop floor traffic spike primarily arising from Covid-19 related panic shopping.
“We wish to assure the public that the panic is unnecessary. We have engaged our suppliers and received firm commitments that we shall continue receiving the necessary supplies at the standard prices,” Mr Githua said.