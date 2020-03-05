By DAVID MWERE

National Assembly Speaker Justin Muturi has outlined stringent measures to reinforce security within and outside Parliament in a move that will see members limited to only two visitors at a time.

Speaker Muturi chairs the Parliamentary Service Commission (PSC) that is in charge of the welfare of members and parliamentary staff.

While making the announcement in the House on Thursday, he said the decision was informed by global challenges especially in management of public health and security.

The outbreak of the deadly coronavirus in China, that has killed at least 3,300 people around the world, and terror threats have forced a security review within and around critical state installations.

"IDLERS"

Speaker Muturi noted that state officers such as Cabinet secretaries and governors, with a penchant for huge security details, will not be spared to help reduce the number of “idlers” and “strangers” in the corridors of Parliament.

The Speakers’ rules, which govern the conduct of MPs, Parliament staff, the media and anybody visiting Parliament, state that an MP is allowed at least two visitors at a time.

While noting that a number of MPs have been inviting up to 10 people at a time, Mr Muturi said the situation will never be the same.

He said those desiring to invite more visitors will be required to obtain permission from the clerk or his office and that those allowed will be required to display passes signed by him or the clerk, bearing the day’s date.

They visitors must also be directed to relevant offices.

“There has been an alarming number of visitors hanging around the corridors and in the restaurants in Parliament. It is a major concern that at times, there have been more visitors in the restaurants than members,” he said.

LUGGAGE

Further, the Speaker noted that no visitor will be allowed into Parliament Buildings with bags or other luggage.

All items will be left at a luggage holding area to be set up near the ministers’ gate.

Mr Muturi also spoke of governors "very undesirable habit" of going to Parliament with many bodyguards.

He said that while governors meeting parliamentary committees will be allowed to proceed where they are required, “those other idlers must remain in the cars at the parking bays”.

“This will be implemented without exception and it also applies to CSs,” he said, adding "these rules are supposed to help us serve you better especially owing to the situation across the world".

SANCTIONS

MPs facilitating access by their colleagues' visitors risk sanctions that may include being barred from accessing any Parliament building.

“It is undesirable to tag people along seeking to see the other members,” Speaker Muturi said, citing a case where an MP dropped a visitor at his office on Wednesday and disappeared.

“The visitor was dressed in funny clothing and claimed to be a bishop. I have visitors and they come the normal way,” he said.

SCREENING

The mandatory and stringent screening of MPs’ vehicles will also be enhanced before they are allowed into the premises.

This is in line with Speaker Muturi’s order of October 11, 2017, on enforcement of security within Parliament, that will see vehicle passes issued to sitting members only, not former legislators.

MPs and Parliament staff, who park vehicles within the premises and disappear for up to three months have also been put on notice.