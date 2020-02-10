Parliament to hold special sitting today

The sittings, which were to commence on February 11, have been pushed to February 13.

The lawmakers will also alter their calendar to allow legislators attend the former president’s funeral.



By JOSEPH WANGUI

Parliament will today hold a special sitting to allow MPs and senators condole with the family of retired President Daniel arap Moi who died last week at The Nairobi Hospital aged 95.

Moi's body is lying in state at Parliament Buildings for the last day of public viewing ahead of Tuesday's national memorial service at Nyayo Stadium.

FUNERAL SERVICE

On Wednesday, a funeral service will be held at his home in Kabarak, Nakuru County. The body will be viewed between 8am and 5pm.

An order paper of the National Assembly seen by nation.co.ke indicates that the motion to eulogise the former president will be moved by the leaders of majority leaders Kipchumba Murkomen (Senate) and Aden Duale (National Assembly).

The lawmakers will also alter their calendar to allow legislators attend the former president's funeral.

“Cognizant of the Presidential Proclamation of February 4, 2020 communicating the passing away of the Retired President Moi; the Senate resolves that the condolences of the Senate be recorded in Honour of the late President’s service as a Statesman, a Pan Africanist, a Member of Parliament, his contribution to nation building and promotion of peace in Africa and the world," Senate's order paper indicates.

ALTER CALENDAR

National Assembly Majority Leader Aden Duale, in a letter to the Speaker of the House Justin Muturi, said it was important for the House to convene so that members can consider a motion for the alteration of the calendar.

Mr Moi was the second and longest serving President of the Kenya from 1978 – 2002. He also served as vice-president from 1967 – 1978.

He had a long and political career spanning 47 years. He served as a MP from 1955 when he was elected Member of the Legislative Council for the Rift Valley and later as an MP for Baringo Central Constituency from 1966 to 2002.