Passenger dies on flight to Nairobi from Doha

Thursday March 12 2020

Qatar Airways

A Qatar Airways plane. A Kenyan passenger collapsed and died aboard a Qatar Airways flight en route to Nairobi from Doha. FILE PHOTO | REMY GABALDA | AFP 

MARY WAMBUI
By MARY WAMBUI
A passenger has died on a Nairobi flight from Doha.

The traveller was flying on a Qatar Airways flight when the incident occurred.

Kenya Airports Authority Police Commandant Titus Karuri told the Nation that the traveller was pronounced dead upon arrival at the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport on Thursday morning.

“The passenger was travelling to Nairobi from Doha when he fell short of breath, started gasping for air and died,” said Mr Karuri.

Mr Karuri said police have opened investigation into the cause of the passenger’s death.

The body of the male passenger was taken to City Mortuary.

