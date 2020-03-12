Passenger dies on flight to Nairobi from Doha

Mr Karuri said police have opened investigation into the cause of the passenger’s death.

By MARY WAMBUI

A passenger has died on a Nairobi flight from Doha.

The traveller was flying on a Qatar Airways flight when the incident occurred.

Kenya Airports Authority Police Commandant Titus Karuri told the Nation that the traveller was pronounced dead upon arrival at the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport on Thursday morning.

“The passenger was travelling to Nairobi from Doha when he fell short of breath, started gasping for air and died,” said Mr Karuri.

Mr Karuri said police have opened investigation into the cause of the passenger’s death.

The body of the male passenger was taken to City Mortuary.