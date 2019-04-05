By VINCENT ACHUKA

On the day he was supposed to appear in court on charges of defrauding a businessman of Sh3.6 million, Pastor James Ng’ang’a of Neno Evangelism Ministries gave a warning to the media for claiming that he had been arrested.

“You are lying to Kenyans that Ng’ang’a has been arrested for conning someone Sh5 million, I’m warning you again,” he said.

“I will give you the Ng’ang’a name if that is what you want. In Jesus name I rebuke you,” he warned journalists.

ARRESTED

His problem? Kenyans had woken up to news that he had been arrested and he was not happy about it. He denied that he had even stepped into a police station and accused the media of harassing him.

“My friend, don’t try this. You will crush yourself. What is five million?” he asked.

But, even as he was venting his anger at the press, his file was being processed in court, having been taken there on Friday morning by officers from Nairobi’s Central Police Station. By Friday evening, he had not shown up at the Milimani Law Courts as expected.

SH3.6 MILLION

It was yet another chapter in the controversial life of the flamboyant televangelist, who has lately hogged the limelight for all the wrong reasons.

This time round and according to the police, the preacher had pretended to be in a position to sell someone a house.

“The complainant paid Sh3.6 million for the house and when he went to get the keys, he found someone else had acquired the property,” Central police station commander Stanley Atavachi, told the Saturday Nation.

“Apparently, the pastor had advertised the house to different people,” he said.

The matter was reported at the beginning of the week and the pastor was apprehended on Wednesday.

DRAMA

“As we were processing him, he asked for a police bond and we did not see a reason to detain him,” said the OCPD. With that, the pastor was freed.

It was a typical day for the pastor who has made his name from high drama “performing miracles” and lately claiming that he was the leader of an army of the lord.

In court, Mr Ng’ang’a is still battling accusations of threatening TV journalist Linus Kaikai two weeks ago.

He was released on a Sh300,000 bond after a video he posted went viral. In the video, he warned an unnamed person to keep off religious matters or risk his life.

CONSEQUENCES

“I am telling you like a Chief General Commander, you have to stop that, if you don’t stop you will face the consequences…” said Pastor Ng’ang’a.

In 2015, the pastor was charged with dangerous driving after his Range Rover car collided with a Nissan March at Manguo, along the Naivasha-Nakuru highway and killed Mercy Njeri.