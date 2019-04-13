In 2017, Mr Makenzi and his wife Joyce Mwikamba were were charged with promoting radicalisation in their church.



Police in Malindi have arrested controversial televangelist Paul Makenzi for allegedly inciting the public against Huduma Namba listing.

Officials accuse Mr Makenzi of urging the public not to get Huduma Namba in a programme aired on Times TV. He allegedly termed it satanic saying once people get it, they will have sold their souls to the devil.

In his television summon dubbed ‘End Times’, Mr Makenzi likened the Huduma Namba to the biblical apocalypse of the beast bearing the satanic mark of number 666.

Detectives and officials from the Kenya Film Classification Board (KFCB) raided his Good News International Church in Malindi and seized cameras, computers and DVDs.

KFCB coast regional manager Bonventure Kioko said officials have court orders to detain Mr Makenzi at the Malindi Police Station for 21 days to allow police and film experts complete investigation.



The couple was accused of failing to provide basic education to their three children and offering basic education in an unregistered school at Good News International Ministries Church.