Ng'ang'a charged with death threat

City televangelist James Ng'ang'a has been charged with threatening to kill journalist Linus Kaikai and incitement to violence.

Mr Ng'ang'a appeared before Kiambu Principal Magistrate Justus Kituku on Tuesday and was granted Sh200,000 cash bail or Sh300,000 bond.

According to the charge sheet, on or about March 10, 2019 at an unknown place within Nairobi County and without lawful excuse, he uttered words that “wewe kijana wachana ma mambo zako, na kama umeingia lainiya Ng’ang’a [young man, stop your nonsense. If you’ve decided to cross Pastor Ng’ang’a’s line], my friend you will face the consequences…I can’t hide you but you can hide me”.

The pastor spent two nights at the Muthaiga Police Station after his arrest on Sunday night and grilled at the headquarters of the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) on Kiambu Road.

Mr Kaikai, the director of strategy and innovation at Royal Media Services, which owns Citizen TV, had filed an official complaint with the DCI.

The controversial preacher released a sensational video clip in social media issuing threats of unknown consequences against the journalist who had criticised rogue preachers and called for regulation of the religious sector, including a requirement of higher education for clerics.

RELIGIOUS LEADERS

Mr Kaikai had hit out at religious leaders who exploit their flock in the name of God.

“We are dealing with thieves, not men of God. These are cold blooded evangelical vampires living off the blood of their flock in the name of Jesus. They are conmen who must have their date with our police and our law courts,” Mr Kaikai had said, on his hard hitting statement on Citizen TV.

In a rejoinder, the self-proclaimed 'miracle worker' condemned the journalist and warned against interference with the church.

His sentiments drew condemnation from the public, with journalists calling for his arrest.

The scribes also criticised preachers who have been threatening journalists either directly or through proxies, including their followers in social media.