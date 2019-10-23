Mr Muriithi and Mr Nyagaka are separately facing charges of assaulting four police officers, resisting arrests and obstructing police from executing their duties.

The ex-chief pathologist is charged alongside his wife Lucy Kanyiri, his son Lemuel Muriithi and a student named as Evans Nyagaka.

The trial of former government chief pathologist Moses Njue, in a criminal case where he is accused of operating an illegal medical training college, failed to proceed on Wednesday after the prosecution said it was not prepared.

Senior Principal Magistrate Phillip Mutua heard that the file was lengthy and the State Counsel who has been handling the case was not present. Also the State witnesses were not present in the courtroom.

EVIDENCE

Earlier, the prosecution had told the court that nine witnesses had already produced their evidence and eight more are yet to testify in the case that started in February last year.

They are accused of obstructing police officers who stormed the training college while accompanied by officials from Kenya Medical Laboratory Technicians and Technologists Board (KMLTTB) on January 29, 2018 during an inspection tour.

The board officials had stormed the learning institution after the High Court rejected an application by Dr Njue to stop execution of the school’s closure notice served to him by the board in October, 2017.

KINGS COLLEGE

The High Court also dismissed Dr Njue’s application to have the police and Director of Public Prosecutions restrained from arresting him.

According to the case proceedings, Dr Njue’s school known as Kings Medical College admitted students for training with a view of qualifying them for registration without approval by the Kenya Medical Laboratory Technicians and Technologists Board.

The students were admitted for training in Medical Laboratory Sciences course.

The training school committed the offence on diverse dates between January 1, 2016 and January 29, 2018.

The four accused persons are out on a bond of Sh200,000 each.