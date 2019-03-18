 Revealed: What killed Hinga - Daily Nation
  1. Home
  2. News

Patrick Hinga succumbed to stomach complications

Monday March 18 2019

patrick hinga

Patrick Hinga with Wanja Mwaura when they met by chance in Wangige town in October 2017. PHOTO | COURTESY 

In Summary

  • Hinga's mother appealed to Kenyans to help the family accord their son a dignified send-off.
  • Hinga’s recovery became an internet hit after it was captured and shared step by step on social media by Ms Mwaura.
  • He was admitted to Uthiru High School, then a provincial school, in 1999.
  • Hinga and his friends would sneak to the toilets to smoke cigarettes and bhang.
Advertisement
By NATION REPORTER
More by this Author

Former destitute drug addict Patrick Hinga, whose rescue and transformation by a former schoolmate became an internet sensation, succumbed to stomach complications.

Quoting Hinga's mother, Ms Wanja Mwaura, a childhood friend who helped him climb out of the drug abuse abyss, on Monday said he died in hospital.

“According to the mother, Hinga was doing fine and he did his best to remain the man we all helped him to be,” Ms Mwaura posted on Facebook, where she uses the name Faith Nganga.

She said the stomach illness started on Thursday, March 14.

“Hinga left home and went to visit his friends in Kayole, upon reaching there he called his mom and complained of a stomach ache though not serious, he spent the night there and said he will be ok,” she posted.

Related Content

CONFUSED

“On Saturday late night the problem persisted n that's when he decided to go to the hospital but by the time the mother got to him early morning yesterday (Sunday), he had already passed on.”

She appealed to Kenyans to help the family accord their son a dignified send-off.

Patrick Hinga

Patrick Hinga with his friend and former school mate Wanja Mwaura on February 2, 2018. PHOTO | DIANA NGILA | NATION MEDIA GROUP

“I feel confused n lost and I don't know what to say or think or even where to start… I need you more than ever before for this one last time.”

Hinga’s recovery became an internet hit after it was captured and shared step by step on social media by Ms Mwaura.

Born on September 15, 1983, he attended Ndararua Primary School in Kabete and sat his KCPE exams in 1998 where he scored 447 marks out of 700.

He was admitted to Uthiru High School, then a provincial school, in 1999.

DRUGS

Hinga’s involvement with drugs started when he was in Standard Eight when his friends introduced him to the lifestyle.

“It all began with cigarettes,” he says.

“Before we knew it, we were smoking bhang. I gave in to drugs because of peer pressure,” he told the Nation in an earlier interview.

Hinga and his friends would sneak to the toilets to smoke cigarettes and bhang.

When his teachers discovered that Hinga was doing drugs, he was immediately expelled. He was in Form Two.

This was the beginning of a downward spiral towards the path of self-ruin that would see him hit the streets.

After being expelled from Uthiru, he was enrolled at Elite High School in Kayole where he dropped out due to drug use.

Related Stories

6/2/2018

Drug addict happy to have another stab at life

Ms Wanja Mwaura, a former classmate, recognised him took him out of the streets.

  • 4  hours ago Hinga, ex-destitute man who moved many, passes on
  • 5 minutes ago Revealed: What killed Hinga