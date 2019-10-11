A ferry official told Nation that idlers on the ferry will be forcibly ejected.

By SIAGO CECE

Hundreds of Kenyans gathered at the shores of the Indian Ocean in Likoni Friday morning to witness the retrieval of a vehicle that plunged into the Indian Ocean 13 days ago.

Onlookers caused chaos in the ferries as they refused to alight from the vessels at the Likoni Channel.

Those who spoke to Nation said they are curious and want to witness as the multi-agency team retrieves the vehicle that sunk with a woman and her daughter in it.

"I cannot stay home and watch from the media or listen to what people are saying, I have to watch how the vehicle will be removed," said Faith Kwamboka, who has camped at the Likoni Channel fro two days now.

Shadrack Katila, another witness, said he was making endless trips on the ferry because he wants to watch a glimpse of what is happening.

He added that he was safe in ferry, because on the ground, police were were dispersing crowds.

On Friday morning, security was beefed up at the channel.

A ferry official told Nation that idlers on the ferry will be forcibly ejected.

"We have asked police officers to help control the crowd for us, because a slight commotion of such huge number of people can cause can be fatal," he said.