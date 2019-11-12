By NATION TEAM

Peter Karanja, who is charged with murder of Dutch tycoon Tob Cohen alongside Sarah Wairimu Kamotho has been arrested.

Karanja was arrested at the Milimani Law Courts in Nairobi on Tuesday afternoon.

A warrant of arrest was issued by a Naivasha court, where he is wanted for robbery with violence.

The arrest comes shortly after the High Court consolidated the files of Ms Wairimu and Mr Karanja's and the two pleaded to the charge of killing Cohen, afresh.

In an application heard by Justice Stella Mutuku on Tuesday morning, senior assistant Director of Public Prosecutions Catherine Mwaniki said the victim was the same and the particulars including dates of the offence, place and time were also the same.

She said the witnesses to be called were the same and the two files ought to be consolidated.