By BONFACE OTIENO

Motorists will pay more for fuel for the next 30 days after prices go up in the latest review by the Energy and Petroleum Regulatory Authority (Epra).

But for households that use kerosene for cooking and lighting, the price has dropped by Sh1.26 per litre.

Super petrol and diesel prices went up Sh2.67 and Sh2.13 respectively.

The prices increase, which take effect on Friday midnight and remains in force until March 14, is attributed to higher landing costs of fuel.

Epra said the landing cost of super petrol rose by 3.91 per cent to Sh48,944 per cubic metre (1,000 litres) in January, from Sh47,101 per cubic metre in December 2019.

The diesel cost increased by 2.68 per cent to Sh50,692 per cubic metre from Sh49,368 while the kerosene cost decreased by 2.64 per cent to Sh49,532 per cubic metre from Sh50,692.

COUNTY PRICES

In Nairobi, motorists will pay Sh112.87 and Sh104.45 for a litre of super petrol and diesel respectively, and Sh102.69 for kerosene.

Those in Mombasa will pay Sh110.40, Sh101.98 and Sh100.21 for a litre of super petrol, diesel and kerosene respectively.

In Eldoret, super petrol will retail at Sh113.59, diesel Sh105.38 and kerosene at Sh103.61, while those in Nakuru will pay Sh112.61 for super petrol, diesel Sh104.41 and kerosene Sh102.65.

In Kisumu, a litre of petrol will retail at Sh113.58, diesel Sh105.38 and kerosene at Sh103.61.

Petroleum prices vary across Kenya due to transport costs.

The regulator said during the period, the shilling strengthened against the dollar, appreciating by 0.35 per cent to stand at Sh100.97 in January 2020.