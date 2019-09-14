By HILARY KIMUYU

There will be no relief for motorists and manufacturers after the Energy and Petroleum Regulatory Authority (EPRA) on Saturday announced higher fuel prices.

The cost of super petrol and diesel has gone up by Sh0.28 and Sh2.44 per litre respectively.

Users of kerosene were, however, spared as the price of the commodity went down by Sh3.31 per litre.

In Nairobi, a litre of Super petrol will now retail at Sh112.81; diesel at Sh103.04 and kerosene Sh100.64 starting midnight.