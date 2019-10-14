By NATION REPORTER

The prices of super petrol and diesel have decreased by Sh4.76 and Sh1.08 per litre respectively in the latest review by the Energy and Petroleum Regulatory Authority.

The authority announced the prices for October 15 to November 14 in a statement on Monday.

It said the cost of a litre of kerosene had increased by Sh0.44.

THE PRICES

Following the adjustments, a litre of super petrol will retail at Sh108.05, diesel at Sh101.96 and kerosene at Sh101.08 in Nairobi.

In Mombasa, the three products will be sold at Sh105.44, Sh99.35 and Sh98.47 per litre respectively.

In Kisumu, motorists will pay Sh109.56 for super petrol, Sh103.66 for diesel and Sh102.78 for kerosene, whereas in Nakuru, they will pay Sh108.56, Sh102.67 and Sh101.78 respectively.

In Eldoret, Uasin Gishu County, a litre of super petrol will cost motorists Sh109.56, diesel Sh103.66 and kerosene Sh102.79.

LANDED COSTS

The authority explained that the changes resulted from a 7.66 per cent decrease in the average landed cost of imported super petrol, from $497.36 per cubic metre in August, to $459.27 in September.