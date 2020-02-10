Pilots recount enjoyable moments with Moi

By ELVIS ONDIEKI

More by this Author

Retired Kenya Air Force pilot James Gitahi flew Daniel arap Moi in a fixed-wing aeroplane between 1992 and 2002 and later flew Moi’s successor, Mwai Kibaki, till 2010.

In an interview over the weekend, we asked the retired colonel to mention one difference between Moi, whose body is now lying in-state in Parliament, and Mr Kibaki.

“I think President Moi was more lively,” he responded. “I remember when we were flying him on the Fokker (aircraft), especially on foreign trips, or even local trips, he used to move up and down the aircraft. And you could hear people laughing throughout. I think he used to crack a lot of jokes. He was very jovial.

“Kibaki was a bit laid-back. He used to read a lot of newspapers. But Moi was happy to watch wildlife movies. Sometimes he could watch Vitimbi (a local comedy) — we had some of those videos on board — and he would really laugh. He really enjoyed it,” Mr Gitahi added.

He spoke to the Nation at Wilson Airport in the company of another former Air Force pilot — retired Colonel Hussein Farah.

The two are now among the top executives of Bluebird Aviation, a company with a fleet of 18 aircraft.

Related Stories Pious side of Moi and church fundraisers

Advertisement

HANDS-ON LEADER

Mr Gitahi is the chief pilot, while Mr Farah is the chairman and chief executive officer. The two have a lot of memories to share from the time they flew their one-time commander-in-chief.

Mr Farah, 69, retired in 1992 after flying Moi from 1984, and Gitahi, 62, took over from him until his retirement in 2010.

Their responsibility was to fly the fixed-wing aircraft that took Moi to various airstrips across the country and sometimes outside Kenya.

They got to become the president’s pilots because in the Air Force, they were posted to the special squadron that flies VIPs.

“In those earlier days, when the president flew overseas, he would use Kenya Airways. All the internal flights were controlled by the Kenya Air Force,” Mr Farah said.

They described Moi as a hands-on man, who desired to reach any part of the country where his presence was needed, for regular presidential work or to respond to an emerging issue. As such, it was normal to fly the president out of Nairobi or Kabarak two or three days in a week.

“I’m yet to see if there will be another president who will cover this country the way President Moi did,” Mr Farah said.

SPECIAL ASSIGNMENT

The retired military colonels spoke of the tokens of appreciation Moi gave — including a piece of land he gave to Mr Farah.

“He did something for me that I will never forget. He gave me a piece of land, which really gave me an opening to probably what I am today. It was because of that consideration that I will never forget that man,” said Mr Farah.

One of the things that must have created the bond between Mr Farah and Moi was a modification to a new presidential aircraft from North America.

“In 1990, I was sent as a project officer to Canada to oversee the manufacture of the Dash 8 aircraft, which was part of the VIP squadron,” Mr Farah said.

Almost everything was in place but something in Mr Farah’s mind drew his attention to the rungu the president always carried.

“After everything we did, including fixing the VIP seats, we realised that Mzee’s rungu often caused us problems. When taking off and landing, it became a loose article in the aircraft. There was need to secure it. So, on the side of his seat, we decided to put a tube where that rungu could go in and sit safely until take-off or landing, and then he could take it,” Mr Farah explained.

“That was a very touching thing for the President, because he felt we seriously went into detail to take care of his welfare. So it caused a lot of appreciation. We were amazed how it really moved him,” he added.

HUMILITY

The two pilots were in agreement that Moi was one humble man who respected their counsel and sometimes sought their honest opinion on matters affecting the country.

Mr Farah recalled: “If it was an early morning flight, for example, the first thing the president would do is go through some documents and files.

“He would then go through the newspapers, then he would start chatting with his team: the Cabinet, his security staff.

“Every once in a while, he would come to the cockpit to talk to us, and ask us questions on national issues. He would ask you, ‘What do you think of this?’ ‘What do you think of that?’ And you would give your answers. And on several occasions, we saw him go as we advised,” he added.

Mr Gitahi noted: “He would ask you anything. So long as you expressed yourself truthfully, there was no issue.”

The ex-air force pilots also recalled how Moi was a stickler for punctuality. If he ever came late, Mr Farah noted, he would apologise.

“You could even feel embarrassed that the Head of State is apologising for coming 30 minutes late,” Mr Farah said.

And when it came to appreciating his pilots, Moi went all out. Tokens of appreciation were commonplace.

'BULL FOR OUR TEAM'

Mr Farah recalled: “The president was a very considerate man. And not only to me. For example, every end of the year during the Christmas period, the president would call me and make sure that either he has provided a bull for our team — that is the base who are supporting his flight; the Moi Airbase, Eastleigh — or he would give you a token to go and tell them, ‘Enda uwapatie watu wako wafanye party ya Christmas time.’”

Mr Gitahi also had memories of Mr Moi’s generous side. “After you flew with him, he would give you some token, maybe a small amount of money for you to share within the group. He was a generous man,” he said.

The last time Mr Gitahi flew Moi was in November 2002, when Mzee attended functions in Uganda and Arusha.