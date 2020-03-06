President ordered national, county and private isolation and treatment facilities to marshal local and international human resource — a critical facet in battling the deadly disease.

Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe says government has completed setting up a ward with 120 beds at Mbagathi County Hospital in Nairobi, which will be opened today.

A week ago, the government sought to assess how Covid-19 that is caused by the coronavirus might play out in the country.

Acknowledging public outrage at government laxity to address the viral disease, President Kenyatta admitted that “there is compelling public interest in further scaling up Kenya’s level of preparedness and capacity to respond to and contain this emerging global threat”.

He stated in an Executive Order that more needs to be done in case the virus strikes.

Seven days have lapsed since the President ordered the setting up of 38 Level 5 and referral hospitals across the country as isolation and treatment facilities.

Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe said the government has completed setting up a ward with 120 beds at Mbagathi County Hospital in Nairobi, which will be opened today.

The President ordered national, county and private isolation and treatment facilities to marshal local and international human resource — a critical facet in battling the deadly disease.

Speaking to the Nation, Council of Governors Health Committee chairman Mohamed Kuti said the county response emergency teams will be set up throughout the country by this (Friday) evening.

“The isolation and treatment facilities will also provide gear to staff and create proper dissemination of information between the county and the national government. Some counties have already established treatment centres and have set aside ambulances to be used when the need arises,” said Mr Kuti.

Across the country, educators, businesspeople and local officials are beginning to confront the logistics of a possible outbreak.

On Thursday, 32 health workers from various facilities began a three-day training on critical care. World Health Organisation (WHO) is funding the course.

China’s decision to quarantine tens of millions of its citizens raises questions on what kind of measures Kenyan authorities might adopt.

Mr Kagwe said on Wednesday that area chiefs and police officers, who will be part of the isolation process, should the need arise, will also be trained.

Kenya is among developing nations set to receive $12 billion from WHO to assist countries to cope with the impact of the global outbreak.

The World Bank says this financing is to help member countries take effective action to respond, where possible, and lessen the tragic impacts the coronavirus poses.

“We’re working to provide a fast, flexible response based on developing country needs in dealing with the virus. This includes emergency financing, policy advice, and technical assistance to help countries respond to the crisis,” World Bank Group President David Malpass said.

Meanwhile, religious leaders want the national government to establish a campaign to educate Kenyans on the prevention and management of the virus.

In a briefing yesterday, the leaders, led by Archbishop Martin Kivuva Musonde, noted that the Ministry of Health through the National Response Committee on Coronavirus is yet to officially educate Kenyans on the virus that has killed over 3,000 people globally.

“We recognise the warning given by the Health ministry that the virus is projected to spread in the country at some point in future and, therefore, the prudent thing to do is to train citizens on how to take care of themselves in case of an outbreak,” he said.

The archbishop noted that Kenyans are currently relying on information from the Internet, which might not be accurate.