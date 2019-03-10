By ANITA CHEPKOECH

By BERNARDINE MUTANU

Two emergency centres have been set up at the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport for friends and relatives of passengers aboard crashed Ethiopian Airlines plane.

Transport Cabinet Secretary James Macharia on Sunday said the government is waiting for the manifest of the crashed plane.

Families of the passengers in the crashed ET302 plane have been directed to the two centres at Terminal 1D and Four Points By Sheraton Hotel which is within the airport.

Mr Macharia said the centres have been set up to offer privacy and information to relatives of plane crash victims as the government waits for the plane’s manifest from the Ethiopian carrier.

Relatives of passengers in the ill-fated plane have been asked to contact the emergency response team on 0733666066.

Kenya Airport Authority Managing Director Jonny Anderson said families who were at the airport have been transferred to the emergency response centres.

All 149 passengers and eight crew members aboard the plane which was travelling from Addis Ababa to Nairobi have died.

Some of the at least 70 family members of passengers on the crashed plane, who are at the airport, have complained that they have not been briefed by the airline.

Some have broken down in tears as anxiety mounts. They said the airport boards had initially shown the plane had arrived only to be told it had been delayed and later that it had crashed.