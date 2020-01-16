Charter plane crash-lands in Kajiado
A light aircraft en route to the Amboseli National Park on Thursday morning crash-landed at Mashuru area in Kajiado County.
The plane that came from Wilson Airport in Nairobi was ferrying three tourists. The cause of the mishap was not immediately clear.
The pilot and passengers escaped with minor bruises.
The aircraft, belonging to Yellow Wings Air Services Limited, was being flown by Peter Almendinger. The tourists were identified as Russell, Paris and Susan.
Confirming the incident, Mashuru Sub-County Deputy Commander Stephen Nyakundi said the passengers and the pilot were in high spirits.
Alternative means of transport, Mr Nyakundi said, was being sought for the tourists.
