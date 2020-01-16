alexa Charter plane crash-lands in Kajiado - Daily Nation
Charter plane crash-lands in Kajiado

Thursday January 16 2020

Yellow Wings Air Services plane after the crash landing

The aircraft belonging to Yellow Wings Air Services after the crash landing. PHOTO | STANLEY NGOTHO | NATION MEDIA GROUP 

In Summary

  • Despite scare, passengers and pilot were said to be in high spirits.
STANLEY NGOTHO
By STANLEY NGOTHO
A light aircraft en route to the Amboseli National Park on Thursday morning crash-landed at Mashuru area in Kajiado County.

The plane that came from Wilson Airport in Nairobi was ferrying three tourists. The cause of the mishap was not immediately clear.

The pilot and passengers escaped with minor bruises.

Locals mill around the crash landing site.
Locals mill around the crash landing site. PHOTO | STANLEY NGOTHO | NATION MEDIA GROUP

The aircraft, belonging to Yellow Wings Air Services Limited, was being flown by Peter Almendinger. The tourists were identified as Russell, Paris and Susan.

Confirming the incident, Mashuru Sub-County Deputy Commander Stephen Nyakundi said the passengers and the pilot were in high spirits.

Alternative means of transport, Mr Nyakundi said, was being sought for the tourists.

More to follow.