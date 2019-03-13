By JAMES KAHONGEH

As Flight ET 302 glided through the air its final seconds before the disastrous crash, Stella Osebe was busy typing a poignant message to her husband and her friends.

“I still can’t believe I’m no longer with you in this world,” Stella wrote just before the crash.

Stella knew, or suspected, that by the time her family and friends read her message, she and her son would probably be dead.

And dead they would be shortly afterwards. Stella and her son Adam Mbicha Konarski were among the 157 people who perished on Sunday morning when an Ethiopian Airlines crashed moments after leaving Addis Ababa for Nairobi.

“This will be my last message to all of you,” she wrote as she stared at imminent death. “It is hard to say goodbye.”

Stella went on to say, “Only God knows why this happened to me and my beloved son Adam Mbicha Konarski”.

The quite strongly worded message, shared by her husband Pawel Konarski, paints the picture of a strong woman who, even as she stared hard at imminent death, spared time to appreciate her family and friends for her life moments.

“I was always trying through all my life to be a very honest person with positive spirit and smile every day. I am sure I made it.”

She thanked her friends from all over the world including Kenya, Dubai, Qatar, Poland and Saudi Arabia.

“Your friendship meant a lot to me and to my family too,” she said in the message, and promised to always look after them from high above the skies.

Stella though could not write for long. The dreadful moment was inching closer. “We need to pray now,” she said. “Please stay strong because only God knows our paths. We shall meet again one day. I am sure.”

She signed off: “With all my love your true friend, sister and daughter Stella Mbicha Konarska.”

Stella worked at Qatar Airways while her husband Konarski, a Pole, is an engineer.

Her friends took to social media to convey their condolences.

“Stella heaven has gained an Angel. May you and baby Adam rest in Gods glory,” read a tribute from her friend and former colleague Claire Monique.

Veronica Mwaura described the grief as a knife cut. “Memories will always linger in our minds,” she wrote on Facebook.