By BERNADINE MUTANU

More by this Author

Kenyans are on the spot for providing wrong contacts during Covid-19 testing, hampering efforts to trace suspected cases.

During a press conference Sunday, Health Chief Administrative Secretary Rashid Aman said the trend is endangering lives.

“Once the results are out, such individuals become unavailable. This is serious considering some of them have tested positive and we are unable to trace them,” he said.

Dr Aman called on those who are being tested to provide the correct information. He said a mobile laboratory is being set up in Namanga for truck drivers.

“We are hoping the turnaround time is going to be reduced,” Dr Aman said, adding that the government had established holding facilities for truckers as they wait for their results.

He said the Health ministry is collaborating with county commissioners to ensure truckers do not mingle with the community, to reduce the rate of virus transmission.

Advertisement

Dr Aman reiterated that the government will meet costs of treatment and quarantine. “It is a concern for the people because most shy away when they hear that costs are their own,” he said.

OBEY GUIDELINES

The CAS warned Kenyans who are not adhering to guidelines, saying containment measures can only be eased depending on their behaviour.

“I can assure you, just like the President said yesterday, the partial lockdown measures would not go on longer than necessary, and will be reviewed if Kenyans follow the containment measures in order to reduce the number of infections,” he said.

Public Health Director Francis Kuria said most of the Kenyans who arrived from India had Covid-19 certificates and were allowed to go on self-quarantine, under the care of the doctors whose names they submitted.

“Only 59, who went to mandatory quarantine, remain. Testing has been done on most of them, even on those who went for self-quarantine, except 14,” he said.

Kenya has 1,214 positive cases after 22 samples out of 1,108 tested positive. Nairobi had the highest number at 10, distributed in Mathare (two) and Kibera (two); Makadara, Embakasi West, Eastleigh, Ruaraka, Lang'ata and Westlands have a single case each.

Mombasa had nine cases: Mvita (five), Changamwe, Likoni, Jomvu and Nyali with one case each.