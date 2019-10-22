By GERALD BWISA

Endebess police boss, Senior Superintendent Selasioh Murithi, 52, has won the hearts of residents of this small town in Trans Nzoia County due to his big heart.

During his free time, this policeman teaches music and scouting at St Lillian Special School, a local primary school for children with special needs.

Mr Murithi, the divisional police commander in Endebess, holds a degree in music from Kenyatta University as well as training from the Royal Academy of Music in London.

“I have been passionate about scouting and music for a long time. When I joined the Administration Police at Utawala Academy, I immediately joined the force’s band after graduating,” he says.

SENSE OF PURPOSE

He in fact started scouting in Utawala Academy, which is the best in marching and scouting activities.

“When I was posted to Endebess seven months ago, I realised that I was wasting my talent in scouting and music so I decided to impart my knowledge to the learners,” he says.

The music lessons involve playing selected instruments donated to him by fellow scouts from the world over.

He trains the children in military music, which goes well with the scouting discipline. “The children cannot march since they are physically challenged, so I decided to focus on the musical aspect of scouting. Their progress has been tremendous; they are fast learners,” he said.

The 45 learners, whom he mostly teaches on weekends, have warmed up to the new exciting challenge, which has given them a sense of purpose, something they can look forward to every week.

CONSERVATION

Since charity begins at home, the father of two started by imparting the importance of scouting and helping the needy to his son and daughter, who have followed in his footsteps.

“When I am not on duty, I spend time with the children who have become fond of me. Apart from the music and scouting, I also teach them about the importance of environmental conservation,” said the police boss.

Besides the children at St Lillian Special School, he also teaches scouting to 60 children from neighbouring schools twice a week.

He has also bought the learners special exercise books for music and games such as scramble cards.

The police officer, who is also the vice president of the International Police Association, has pledged to use his networks to help the institution meet its infrastructural needs. “It is important that they feel part of the society,” he said.

NO COMPROMISE

Mr Murithi says that his voluntary work elicits mixed reactions from the locals — those who are law-abiding commend him, but the lawbreakers find it difficult to understand how one man can be so passionate and also so ‘ruthless’ when it comes to enforcing the law.

“I don’t joke when it comes to enforcement of the law. There are some who believe that I volunteer in the community to spy and gather intelligence, which is not the case,” says the policeman.

He attributes his career growth to his passion for music and scouting. He is a former deputy director at the Administration Police band and is the Area Scout Commissioner at Embakasi.

“Scouting has also enabled me to travel the world to participate in forums. I believe the children I am nurturing will go places.”

Head teacher Eliud Kipsang says the initiative is noble and pupils are enthusiastic about the lessons, which complement their studies.