The new National Police Service Commission will come up with a set of reforms which it will it plans to accomplish in its first 100 days of service, new chairman Eliud Ndung’u Kinuthia has said.

Mr Kinuthia indicated that as a commission, they are aware that the service is facing many challenges, some of which directly fall under the mandate of his team.

“We had the expectations of the commission clearly spelled out to us before we embarked on our new roles and the tasks involved, and transforming the police service is among the key prospects expected from us,” said Mr Kinuthia.

BETTER FORCE

While calling on the members of the service to be part of the new dawn in reforms implementation, Mr Kinuthia pledged that they will strive to make the National Police Service perform even better.

Mr Kinuthia spoke during the new commission’s swearing in at the Supreme Court.

While he swore them in, Chief Justice David Maraga pledged support for the new commission in its mandate of reforming the police service.

“Yours is a constitutional appointment and as the Judiciary, we will be there to give you the support that you need in the implementation of these reforms,” said the Chief Justice.

MOTIVATE POLICE

He urged the public to always find a way of motivating police officers as they sometimes perform their duties under duress.

“We need to appreciate the police officers even as we expect them to undertake their duties well. Let us always give them a fair hearing, even when it is them who could be on the wrong. We need to inculcate a feeling of public confidence in the police service for it to be effective in carrying out its duties,” said Chief Justice Maraga.

Head of Public Service Joseph Kinyua, while congratulating the new team, maintained that security is among the most critical elements for the country’s economic development and the police service is at the core of provision of security.

“My office is open for any support the new team requires in performing its new,” said Mr Kinyua.