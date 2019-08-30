By MOHAMED AHMED

Hours before police killed him, Hamza Mohammed had predicted his death.

“If I make it to midnight then know I am a lucky man,” Mohammed told a woman who was serving him alcohol at his drinking den in Bombolulu on Wednesday night.

He shared the same with his friends. At 12pm Friday his time came.

Eight police officers raided the home of the suspected terrorist and pumped seven bullets in his head and chest.

Nyali Sub-County police commander Simon Thirikwa said Mohammed, 45, (also known as Moha or Modi) had hurled a hand grenade at the officers before he was gunned down.

“Fortunately, the grenade did not detonate. He could have killed our officers who also found materials used for making improvised explosive devices (IEDs),” said Mr Thirikwa.

RAID

Witnesses said two of the officers arrived on a motorbike while six came in a vehicle.

The officers surrounded his rented one-bedroom house, ordered neighbours to stay indoors then stormed in.

“We heard several bullets being fired,” said one neighbour who witnessed the incident. Another neighbour, Grace Kanoi, said police ordered her out her house before forcefully gaining entrance in Mohammed’s home.

“He was asleep when police arrived. I heard him shouting ‘what’s going on’ as I moved out of my house,” said Ms Kanoi.

Mr Thirikwa said Mohammed was behind the killing of a businesswoman in June.

CAUGHT ON TAPE

He said that the suspect, together with two others who are still at large, killed the woman at Nyali Centre before robbing her of Sh600,000.

“A jacket that he was wearing and which was captured on CCTV was found in his house. We are now pursuing the two others who we believe are armed with the firearm they used to kill the woman,” said Mr Thirikwa.

Residents described him as a humble man who chatted with all neighbours.

The father of two had lived in Bombolulu for more than 20 years, according to his neighbours.