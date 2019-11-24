One of the brothers is a chef and a regular visitor to the house and a close friend of the police officer, according to sources.

By CAROLINE WAFULA

By DICKENS WASONGA

Detectives are tracing the movements on Wednesday evening of the chief inspector of police in whose house a Siaya-based journalist was found dead on Thursday morning.

This follows leads from the fifth suspect in the case. The suspect — the second brother at the centre of the ongoing investigation — was arrested on Friday evening in a hideout in Yala, and according to sources, he holds crucial leads about what transpired.

COHABITING

The suspect is one of the two brothers implicated in the killing. They allegedly ganged up and beat Star journalist Eric Oloo, 40, on Wednesday night in the house of Ugunja Police Station deputy OCS Sabina Kerubo in Uhor village.

One of the brothers is a chef and a regular visitor to the house and a close friend of the police officer, according to sources.

He was arrested alongside the police officer on Thursday morning moments after Oloo’s body was found in blood-soaked bedding in the officer’s house.

Ugunja DCIO Andrew Nyambachi said the suspect, popularly known as “Daddy”, was arrested at around 6pm at a relative’s home in Mutumbu village in Yala where he was hiding and taken to the Ugunja Police Station.

Mr Oloo had cohabited with the officer since last year.

Sources confided in the Sunday Nation that detectives had obtained crucial leads from the fifth suspect, “who is very cooperative”, which could help unravel the circumstances under which the journalist was killed.

BLUNT OBJECT

The latest reports indicate that the journalist may have been beaten up in an attempt to force him out of the house.

Detectives are investigating claims that the police officer may have visited the brothers’ home, not far from her rental house, at around 8pm to 9pm on Wednesday night, in the company of the chef and requested the help of the second brother. They were accompanied by a child.

Detectives were yesterday considering questioning the brothers’ mother on the alleged visit by Ms Kerubo and the chef to her home following information that she had pleaded with her sons not to accompany the officer.

“This man is very crucial in this investigation, he has everything. He is ready to tell what transpired,” a source close to the investigations told the Sunday Nation.

The source added that the suspect was very cooperative. “In fact, he said he has been very stressed and has not eaten since that night.” The revelations were made as post-mortem results showed that the journalist died from injuries he suffered after being hit by a blunt object.

BLEEDING

An autopsy was carried out by two pathologists from Siaya and Busia referral hospitals at Same Day Classmate Private Mortuary in Sega in the presence of family representatives yesterday.

The results showed that the journalist died due to trauma in his head and abdomen.

Dr Gabriel Juma of Siaya Referral Hospital and Dr Cedric Tumbo from Busia Referral Hospital said the injuries were likely due to a blunt object, possibly by a hammer or a club.

The lead pathologist, Dr Juma, said there was heavy bleeding in the journalist’s brain and abdomen. “There was rupture of the spleen that led to bleeding in the abdomen,” he said.

The body, according to the pathologists, also had four injuries in the forehead that were visible.

Police Chief Inspector Tobias Akumu from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) in Siaya is leading the investigation.

Mr Akumu said investigators could not disclose whether the suspects will be arraigned in court and whether more people will be questioned.

TEENAGE DAUGHTER

Apart from the two brothers, police also held and questioned the police officer’s housekeeper and her teenage daughter.

Siaya County police Commander Francis Kooli directed investigators from the county headquarters to take up the case from the Ugunja Police Station to avoid interference from the officer’s colleagues.

He promised to get to the root of Mr Oloo’s death, describing him as a friend to the local police family.