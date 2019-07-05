The IG has ordered regional commanders to make arrests and recover the guns.

Inspector General of Police Hillary Mutyambai has declared 4,293 firearm holders who failed to show up for vetting as "armed and dangerous".

This comes as a seven-day notice issued by the Interior ministry on those who were yet to be vetted ended Friday.

Among these unlicensed gun holders and those with fake permits are MPs, senators, governors, woman representatives and MCAs.

The IG has ordered regional commanders to make arrests and recover the guns.

Last Friday, Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiang'i issued a warning that upon the expiry of the notice, he would declare them “armed and dangerous,” a terminology that allows security officers to use force to disarm such persons.

“If you are holding a fake firearm certificate, or forgot to go for vetting or maybe you did not see the notice, you should report to the nearest police station and surrender,” he warned.