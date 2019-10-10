Police recovered Sh3,520,000 and three loaded pistols from the suspects.

Mr Mwaniki's accomplices were arrested by detectives from the Pangani Police Station the same night the robbery was committed.

By MARY WAMBUI

A Kayole police officer, who has been on the run after he was linked to a robbery in Eastleigh last week, was last night arrested in Ruiru, Kiambu.

According to Nairobi police boss Philip Ndolo, Constable Simon Mwaniki was arrested while in transit in Ruiru and taken the Pangani Police Statio.

The police boss said the suspect will be arraigned Friday.

Mr Mwaniki was caught on CCTV cameras robbing two people of $60,000 (Sh6 million) alongside his colleagues constables Daniel Kipkorir, Alex Kandie, corporal Wilson Cheruiyot and Mr Jean Baptist Esome, a Cameroonian.

The suspects had robbed Mr Mohamed Hassan and Mr Abdullahi Hussein Yusuf at gun point in a room at Barwaka Lodge on Eastleigh's Eighth Street and Second Avenue.

