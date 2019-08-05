By STELLA CHERONO

Detectives from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) have arrested police Constable Samson Morongo after it emerged he killed his colleague at Wilson Airport and then falsified the report.

The DCI on Monday said Constable Samson Morongo had been placed in custody in connection with the murder of Constable Stephen Mkangi, whom he shot dead.

"The DCI have ruled that theory out and proved that it was a homicide," a statement by DCI director George Kinoti said.

The initial report was that the two officers who are attached to the General Service Unit (GSU) were at the Wilson Airport watch tower on July 27, 2019 when they received a distress call.

FALSE REPORT

When they responded, two unknown gunmen in camouflage police uniform approached them and snatched their AK47 Rifles loaded with 30 rounds of ammunition before shooting them, killing Mkangi.

The DCI began forensic investigations into the shooting which proved it was a homicide. "After killing his colleague, PC Morongo went ahead to make a report that they had been attacked by unknown people who killed his colleague and took their firearms."