Police on high alert over terrorist attack

Police at the Coast are on high alert over a possible Al-Shabaab attack a few weeks after a most wanted terrorist was killed and another suspected member injured in raids in Kwale and Mombasa counties.

On Sunday, police said the terrorist group is believed to have sent seven operatives to Kwale and Kilifi counties to attack key installations.

An internal communication sent to police commanders indicates that some of the targets include Kenya Ports Authority (KPA), Moi International Airport and the Standard Gauge Railway (SGR) Mombasa terminus.

“It is likely that the operatives may use the opportunity to target social places including hotels and beaches along the Kenyan Coast,” reads the letter to the police commanders dated September 28.

Seven suspected terrorists who have undergone training in Somalia are reported to be planning to access the country using police and United Nations branded vehicles stolen during their previous raids.

The communication obtained by the Nation and signed by Kwale police commander Alexander Munyao recommends that government vehicles be treated with suspicion and caution.

“Until you confirm the occupant’s identity, be cautious and professional and do not harass people,” the letter says.

It adds: “Key installations in your areas including police stations, colleges, churches, hotels, beaches and supermarkets to be guarded or patrolled. Plan and execute raids on need basis in your areas.”

The alert came hours after the National Police Service (NPS) launched a manhunt for a suspected Al-Shabaab terrorist identified as Abdiwaahdi Khalif Abdi alias Ise Tarabuun.

In its official Twitter handle, the NPS said that the Somali national is believed to have arrived on September 24.