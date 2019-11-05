By KITAVI MUTUA

The High Court in Kitui has issued a warrant of arrest against Kitui East MP Nimrod Mbai, over failure to settle Sh2.2 million.

The High Court has ordered the officer commanding Nairobi’s Central Police Station to arrest Mr Mbai and deliver him to the Kitui court.

The MP was taken to court by the law firm of Nyamu and Nyamu advocates after he failed to settle the legal fees after the firm had successfully defended him in a petition challenging his election.

“These are to command you to arrest the said Nimrod Mbithuka Mbai and unless he shall pay to you the sum of shillings 2, 212, 670.40 as noted in the margin together with executing officers expenses and fees, if only, to bring the said judgment-debtor before the court with all convenient speed,” reads the decree dated October 17, 2019.

The court had issued a decree of payment against Mr Mbai which he had been served with but he failed to settle the sum.

The court subsequently ordered him to appear in court which he again failed to honour, prompting the issuance of the arrest warrant.

If found guilty, he risks six months committal to civil jail for failure to settle the debt.

The legal firm had in documents filed in court pleaded with High Court to issue arrest warrant against Mr Mbai noting that despite representing him successfully he has refused to settle the legal fees causing it loses since they have put long man hours and resources to defend the case.

The election petition was lodged by the MP’s political opponent Millitonic Mwendwa Kitute, who came second in the 2017 election. Mr Mbai, a former administration policemen won on Jubilee ticket with 14256 votes against Mr Kitute’s 10899.