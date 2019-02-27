 Sh83m stolen from City Hall Nairobi - Daily Nation
Accounts frozen in Sh83 million City Hall theft probe

Wednesday February 27 2019

Nairobi City County headquarters,

City Hall, Nairobi County's headquarters. PHOTO | FILE | NATION MEDIA GROUP 

In Summary

  • Police have requested to access the four firm's bank accounts and account opening documents.
  • Nairobi court froze accounts Waylin General Merchants, Fidelity Telecom Services, Rayfa Construction Services and Mully Office Equipment.
  • But court rejected request to detain three City Hall accountants over another theft incidence involving Sh7.3 million.
By SAM KIPLAGAT
A Nairobi court has frozen bank accounts of four companies alleged to have conspired to defraud City Hall Sh83 million.

In an application on Tuesday, police said the funds were stolen from City Hall accounts on February 25.

The application said the police were investigating alleged conspiracy to defraud and sought the orders to freeze bank accounts of Waylin General Merchants, Fidelity Telecom Services, Rayfa Construction Services and Mully Office Equipment.

Detectives also wanted to access banking statements of the suspected firms from October 1, 2018 to February 25, 2019 as well as the account opening documents.

ACCOUNTANTS FREED

Meanwhile, a Nairobi court has rejected an application to detain three senior City Hall officials over alleged theft of Sh7.3 million.

Principal Magistrate Peter Ooko instead, freed Mr Stephen Mwina Mutua, a chief finance officer, his deputy Johnson Akongo Abwori and Mr David Kimburi Wambugu, an accountant, on cash bail of Sh200, 000 each.

The police wanted the three detained for five days, pending completion of investigations.

But the court ruled that the prosecution had failed to table compelling reasons.

Mr Ooko further directed the three to report to the Directorate of Criminal Investigations daily, as the probe continues.

The suspects were arrested on February 25, 2019 and taken to Central Police Station in Nairobi. The police suspect that they conspired with the directors of M/s Nunguni General Suppliers to defraud Nairobi City government of Sh7, 396, 552.

