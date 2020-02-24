Police pursue leads in murder of Sgt Kenei

By MARY WAMBUI KANYI

Detectives are pursuing crucial leads that will help them nail suspects in the death of the officer, who was attached to Deputy President William Ruto’s Harambee Annex office.

Sergeant Kipyegon Kenei was found dead last Thursday, adding a twist to the Sh40 billion fake arms deal case involving former Sports Cabinet Secretary Rashid Echesa and three others.

The accused men have since pleaded not guilty to fraud related charges and a pre-trial hearing is set for March 3.

The leads the detectives are following include the possibility of an intruder at Kenei’s house prior to his death.

On Sunday, the Nation learned that an analysis of the suicide note alleged to have been written by Kenei and collected on the day his body was found does not match his handwriting.

The note bore the words “Call my cousin Ben and brother” and went on to give the named persons’ phone numbers.

BALLISTIC TEST

Sources at the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) told Nation that a comparison done on Kenei’s handwriting shows the writing on his notebooks does not match the one on the suicide note, which was relied upon to arrive at the cause of death as suspected suicide.

Further clues will be sourced from the results of ballistic tests to be conducted on the loaded Jericho pistol and cartridges found in Kenei’s house.

The results will help to determine the type of firearm that was used to kill the officer. Detectives will also be seeking to analyse the officer’s phone data to establish his last movement.

AUTOPSY

They will also analyse his personal belongings and swabs collected from his house in Villa Franca estate, Imara Daima. A post-mortem on the officer’s body is planned for today.

Embakasi Sub-County police commander Matthew Mangira said that his office had handed over the case to the DCI.

He, however, said the homicide detectives finished dusting the house on Friday, and that the keys will be handed over to the family.