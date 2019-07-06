By STELLA CHERONO

The prisons department has sought help from the National Police Service to recapture 17 remandees who escaped on Friday while being taken to the Industrial Area Remand Prison.

A total of 19 robbery with violence suspects escaped after breaking the grills of the prison vehicle that had stalled near Kamukunji Mosque due to a traffic snarl-up at 11am.

Paul Nangiro, an officer in charge of escort, said the remandees broke part of the left side of the Isuzu lorry's grills in their dramatic escape.

In a statement attached to OB number 59/05/07/2019, he said the warders who had been escorting them managed to recapture James Kamau and Amos Wanyoike after shooting them in the knees.

"They were taken to Thika Level 5 Hospital and will be arraigned on answer of escaping from lawful custody," a report filed by the Prisons department said.

NPS HELP

The officer said the operation to rearrest the others became difficult as they were in civilian clothes.

Uniforms are only given to people who have been sentenced.

Without giving details, Inspector-General of Police Hillary Mutyambai said the NPS will help the prisons department to find the 17 people.

The Nation has learnt that the officers who were with the suspects had been interrogated by officers of the Directorate of Criminal Investigations at the Kamukunji Police Station.

Prisons department head of communications Dickson Mwakazi did not answers phone calls and messages for comment on the matter.

THE SUSPECTS

The remandees from Thika West, Thika East, Juja, Ruiru and Muranga were to attend court hearings in Nairobi on different dates.

Those still at large include Sharif Hassan Juma, Davis Jonathan Kimani, Sebastian Mburu Kanyotu, Peter Gitau Macharia, Isaac Nganga Wainaina, Daniel Njuguna, Moses Njoroge, Andrew Kiiti Makau and Julius Wachira Wambui.