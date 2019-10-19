By RICHARD MUNGUTI

Police have released former Tetu legislator James Ndung’u Gethenji from custody following his arrest on Friday at his home in Kitisuru, Nairobi County.

They did not immediately disclose the reasons for the arrest but it was linked to a property ownership row pitting the former Jubilee Party lawmaker against his elder brother Gitahi Gethenji.

Ndung'u was released after 10pm on Friday on a police bond of Sh20,000 after recording a statement.

Police asked him to report to Nairobi Area CID offices at 6.30am on Tuesday for further instructions.

The police officers also released Ndung'u's four employees who were arrested on Thursday night and locked up at Pangani Police Station.

They were released on a free bond after being questioned on the events of Thursday night at Kihingo Village (Waridi Gardens) Limited (KVWGL).

WRANGLES

Mr Ndung’u is the controlling shareholder of KVWGL and Kihingo Village (Waridi) Management One Limited (KVWGMOL), which owns the high-end estate.

He and his brother Gitahi have been fighting over management of the Sh20 billion estate.

Speaking to the Nation by phone on Saturday, lawyer Willis Otieno said Ndung'u was questioned on the management of KVWGL and the wrangles between him and owners of houses in the upmarket estate.

“Mr Gethenji told police that house owners in the posh estate are supposed to follow rules and guidelines of the management of KVWGL and if dissatisfied they should sell their houses and leave instead of ganging up with his elder brother to mess the company,” Mr Otieno said.

The lawyer, who has defending Ndung'u in the management cases pending at the Milimani Commercial and Land courts, said the former MP was mandated to control and manage the estate.

Ndung'u claimed his brother has teamed up with some house owners to flout the rules of KVWGL.