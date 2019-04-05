 Police seize Steve Mbogo's Range Rover - Daily Nation
Police seize Steve Mbogo's Range Rover over taxes, number plate

Friday April 5 2019

Steve Mbogo Range Rover

The Range Rover that police took from politician Steve Mbogo on April 5, 2019, in this photo supplied by the Directorate of Criminal Investigations. PHOTO | COURTESY 

By NATION REPORTER
Police on Friday seized a Range Rover from politician Steve Mbogo as part of investigations into tax evasion and fraudulent acquisition of the number plate.

The Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) reported this via Twitter, saying the car was taken from Mr Mbogo in the afternoon.

The DCI said preliminary investigations indicated that the car's number plate - KCL 830 A - was found to belong to a Probox.

Mr Mbogo did not respond to phone calls and a message for comment on the matter.

