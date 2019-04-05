By NATION REPORTER

Police on Friday seized a Range Rover from politician Steve Mbogo as part of investigations into tax evasion and fraudulent acquisition of the number plate.

The Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) reported this via Twitter, saying the car was taken from Mr Mbogo in the afternoon.

The DCI said preliminary investigations indicated that the car's number plate - KCL 830 A - was found to belong to a Probox.