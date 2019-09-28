Police unveil new strategy to fight crime

By FAITH NYAMAI

The government will increase surveillance cameras in Nairobi, Mombasa, Kisumu, Eldoret, Nakuru and their metropolis in a move meant to increase security and enhance investigation capacity in the country.

In the new National Police Service strategic plan, which runs from 2018-2022, forensic laboratory will be equipped and communication improved in north and eastern Kenya.

Police will also develop an automated performance and knowledge management system and acquire assorted security equipment and kitting.

REFORMS

A National Police Service Referral Hospital will also be constructed, according to the strategic plan launched Friday.

The reforms are part of the modernisation of the police service where the director of criminal investigation academy will also be upgraded to a regional centre of excellence on criminal investigations.

The National Police Service border training campus will also be upgraded into a regional centre.

More vehicles, motorcycles and speed boats will also be purchased within the five years

While launching the plan, Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiang'i said the government will construct, refurbish, equip and upgrade all police stations, camps, posts offices, stores and warehouses, amenities and residential buildings.

Installation of CCTV within police stations, development of model police stations and enhancement of maritime policing through modernization, capacity building and increased funding will be part of the reforms in the police service.

Dr Matiang'i also said the government will further upgrade ICT systems in the service and enhance digitasation by developing centralised crime and criminal database and case management system.

The CS said, in a move to strengthen investigations, there will be recruitment of more investigators and forensic in the National Police Service.

Other strategies include improvement of staff recruitment, officer’s competencies and improving terms and condition of employment.

“We shall be finalising the roll out of the national police service housing policy and payment of flat rate house allowance to police officer as per their respective ranks,” he said.

According to the strategic plan, police ratio to population in the country stands at 1:444 and is expected to improve to 1:403 by 2022.

Dr Matiang'i said National Police Service will continue to grow its human resource capacity through recruitment, training, development to meet its operations; needs and ensure service delivery countrywide.

REDUCE BACKLOG

“The current strength of the National Police Service uniformed human capital is 106,837 and is projected to increase to 126,392 by 2022,” read the plan.

The plan is expected to cost Sh377.6 billion in a period of five years.

CS Matiang'i also launched a plan that seeks to reduce the backlog in appointments and confirmation of police officers to the commission.

The plan also seeks to establish a system for automatic appointment and confirmation of all new recut police officers who have served 12 months without disciplinary cases.

It will further address issues of stagnation in promotions, transfers and deployments.

The total projected cost of the strategic plan is estimated to be Sh15.57 billion for a three financial year period

Speaking during the launch the chairperson National Police Service Eliud Kinuthia said the plan is designed to provide unique strategy for transforming the commission.

“The bigger deal in the plan is repositioning to make a difference in delivery of service to the public, police officers and civilian staff,” he said.

Principal Secretary Karanja Kibicho said the ministry is embarking of on the police reforms.

He said by 2021, all police officers will get the new police uniform.

“We shall also be training all police officers on the new curriculum to ensure that they are up to date,” he said.

Inspector General of Police Hilary Mutyambai said the new strategic plan will guide on the service leadership.

Dr Matiang'i called on the civil society to support the new reforms in the security sector even as he called on the national assembly to support the sector.