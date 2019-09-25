Police yet to unravel mystery murder of Rai cement boss

The three-man gang strangled to death Mr Vyas in his bedroom where his body was discovered with his hands and legs bound with a rope.

Police are scratching their heads as they try to unravel the mystery murder of Rai Cement factory manager Chetan Vyas, who was killed three days ago at his house within the factory precincts.

Detectives were still collating information in a bid to arrest three suspects in the mysterious death of the 50-year-old manager.

ELECTRIC FENCE

On Wednesday, detectives were still holed up at the factory as investigations into the murder continued amid tight security.

Journalists were barred from accessing the premises as the guards manning the gate restricted entry into the factory.

The Rai Cement boss is alleged to have been murdered on Sunday night within the factory at Soin ward on the border of Kericho and Kisumu counties.

By Wednesday evening, Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) officers were still combing the scene as they sought to unravel how the criminals could have gained entry into the concrete wall that is backed by an electric fence.

“The management has barred us from allowing anyone in without a prior appointment with any officer,” a security guard at the factory said.

The Nation, however, spotted two police cars leaving the compound Wednesday evening.

According to one of the workers who sought anonymity, Mr Vyas, who lived alone, has other neighbours from the management.

RANSACKED HOUSE

Kericho County Deputy Police Commander Patricia Nasio has, however, indicated that the suspects captured on CCTV camera mounted outside the house gained entry into the house through the roof by removing the tiles.

She noted that the three-man gang strangled to death Mr Vyas in his bedroom where his body was discovered with his hands and legs bound with a rope.

The identity of the suspects remains a mystery since they wore masks.

Initial police report indicate that they concealed their activities by dismounting the CCTV camera’s inside the house.

Ms Nasio said after committing the murder, the suspects ransacked the house and made away with six sacks.

TAKEN ABACK

“We are nonetheless not certain what the sacks contained and whether the content was the motive of murder,” she said.

Mr Vyas body was discovered on Monday morning by a female daytime househelp.

Guards at the factory were taken aback when they learnt that there had been a burglary and murder of their boss, as they were stationed at the main entrance to the factory.

Senior police bosses in Kericho County remained guarded with information on the murder with County DCI boss Stephen Chacha declining to comment on the investigations.

Soin-Sigowet police boss Benjamin Nyamai also declined to comment on the matter as did police spokesperson Charles Owino. Nyanza DCI boss James Kipsoi referred the Nation to the Rift Valley regional boss.