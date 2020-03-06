Mr Oyieka was arrested for allegedly shooting dead Daniel Mburu Wangari at the hospital’s compound on February 19.

An Administration Police officer who is accused of shooting dead a boda boda rider at the Mama Lucy Kibaki Hospital in Nairobi on February 19, 2020, has been released on Sh1 million bond with a surety of similar amount.

Makadara Chief Magistrate Heston Nyaga freed Mr Zadock Ochuka Oyieka on Friday. The court ordered the officer to neither interfere with witnesses nor investigations.

The magistrate ordered Oyieka not to go to the scene of the incident – the hospital – under any circumstances, nor to contact any witnesses.

RECORD STAREMENTS

The Directorate of Criminal Investigations had sought extension of custodial orders but Mr Oyieka’s lawyer Nick Omari opposed the application.

Chief Inspector Wilson Yengo of Kayole DCI office had sought more time to close gaps pointed out by the Director of Public Prosecutions.

The DPP had pointed out areas to be covered in the investigations and directed the investigators to take statements of more boda boda riders before resubmitting the file for review.

But Mr Omari said the continued detention of the suspect was a violation of his rights. He said Mr Oyieka has been in police custody since February 20 and that period was enough for investigations.

He added that nothing was presented before the court to justify denial of bail and bond either by proving the suspect's possibility to interfere with investigations except alleged “whimsical probability” because he is a police officer.

INVESTIGATIONS

Mr Omari said being a police officer does not make his client a lesser being. He said the suspect is entitled to equal rights as provided for in the Constitution.

Mr Oyieka was arrested for allegedly shooting dead Daniel Mburu Wangari at the hospital’s compound on February 19.

Police sought 14 days custodial orders but were allowed to hold the suspect at Kayole Police Station until February 28 when the same orders were extended by a week.

Mr Nyaga on Friday said the DCI has held the suspect for than the 14 days they had earlier sought to detain him pending investigations.