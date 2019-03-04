Police said two assailants went to the estate and tied up the guard before proceeding to the lawyer’s house.

By NATION TEAM

Directorate of Criminal Investigations detectives have arrested a former and serving police officer as investigation into the killing of city lawyer Robert Chesang in Machakos two weeks ago intensifies.

The retired senior officer was arrested in Baragoi, Samburu County, on Saturday and driven to Nairobi Sunday.

Detectives say they believe the former senior policeman was the link between the wife of the lawyer and the killers.

ASSAILANTS

An officer attached to Mutuine Police Post was detained when he surrendered on Saturday morning.

The other suspect is still at large.

“The lawyer’s wife is the prime suspect,” DCI officers told the Nation.

DCI chief George Kinoti said two other people will be taken to court this morning.

Earlier, a sergeant attached to Riruta Police Station in Nairobi was arrested and his firearm confiscated.

The officer was seized when it emerged that the vehicle used to ferry the killers to Mr Chesang’s house at Moke Gardens Estate, Machakos County, belonged to him.

Also in custody is an 18-year-old, who is said to have driven the vehicle on the day of the killing.

Mr Chesang, 45, was shot dead at noon on February 17.

Police said two assailants went to the estate and tied up the guard before proceeding to the lawyer’s house.

PHONE RECORDS

“Mr Chesang peeped through the window when one of the men knocked at his door,” Mr Kinoti said told the Nation.

“Nothing was taken from the house,” the Nation learned.

Crime scene investigators found seven spent cartridges. Five of them were outside the house.

Mr Chesang’s body was found close to the window with three bullet wounds to the chest.

A postmortem examination indicated that he died due to bleeding.

Investigators have been analysing the lawyer’s phone records, and footage at Moke Estate and those at the National Police Service Integrated Communication command centre to monitor the movement of the car.