Policewoman Caroline Atieno Mango, who has been caught up in the National Youth Service scam, was charged on Thursday with 20 counts of tax evasion.

Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA) prosecutor Doris Ing'ahizu told Milimani Senior Principal Magistrate Bernard Ochoi that Ms Mango and others had failed to remit Sh87 million.

Ms Ing'ahizu said the non-remittance by some six companies which traded with the NYS led to huge losses.

Ms Mango was charged over her deals with the scandal-ridden NYS.

She denied all the charges and was released on a cash bail of Sh2 million.

OTHER SUSPECTS

Two other suspects in the NYS scandal were charged before Milimani Chief Magistrate Martha Mutuku for failing to remit Sh87 million in taxes.

Ms Phyllis Njeri Ngirita and Catherine Wanjiku Mwai were represented by lawyer Evans Ondieki.

Mr Ondieko objected to the case against Ms Ngirita, saying the KRA had not exhausted avenues for pursuing the tax claim against her.

Ondieki later abandoned the application to oppose the prosecution of Ms Ngirita.

NGIRITA'S PLEA

Ms Ngirita denied six counts of failure to pay taxes between 2016 and 2018.

She urged the court to release her on a reasonable cash bail, saying her child has been chased away from school.

The accused informed Ms Mutuku that the child, whose father is a German, had been urging her to change his name so he can study.

"Your honour, I have suffered a lot due to the media coverage of the NYS matter. My accounts have been frozen, my vehicles taken away and now I cant pay my bills," she said in her plea for leniency.

"Initially I was doing well but now l cant make ends meet."

BAIL TERMS

Ms Mutuku directed Ms Ngirita to avail documents about the child by 2pm before a ruling on her release terms.

Ms Wanjiku was was released on a cash bail of Sh500, 000 after denying the charge of failing to remit sh10m in taxes.