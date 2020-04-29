alexa Uhuru mourns veteran Nyandarua politician Kimani Wanyoike - Daily Nation
Uhuru mourns veteran Nyandarua politician Kimani Wanyoike

Wednesday April 29 2020

Raila with politician Kimani Wanyoike

A file photo of ODM leader Raila Odinga (right) with Nyandarua politician Kimani Wanyoike, who died in Nairobi on April 29, 2020. PHOTO | FILE | NATION MEDIA GROUP 

PSCU
By PSCU
Veteran Nyandarua politician Kimani Wanyoike died at a hospital in Nairobi on Wednesday morning after a long illness.

Wanyoike once served as the member of Parliament for South Kinangop and vied for the presidency on a Ford Kenya party ticket in 1997.

In his condolence message, President Uhuru Kenyatta described Wanyoike, 85, as a vibrant and fearless leader who spoke his mind at all times.

“[He] was a brilliant and steadfast politician who never shied away from expressing his views on issues of national importance. He was a firm believer in social justice,” President Kenyatta said.

He added that the vocal leader distinguished himself as a fierce defender of multi-party democracy and the rule of law.

“We will forever remember Hon. Wanyoike as a progressive politician who helped shepherd multi-party democracy in our country,” Mr Kenyatta said.

In his condolence message, Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) leader Raila Odinga noted that Wanyoike was a distinguished trade unionist and a second liberation activist.